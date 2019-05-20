Menu
Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Childers Rd.
Breaking

One critical, two seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash

20th May 2019 6:38 PM | Updated: 7:01 PM
UPDATE 7PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman says one person has suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash at Branyan.

The collision, which occurred at 5.52pm, has seen Childers Rd blocked.

The spokesman said a further three people had been injured.

A male in his 70s and a man in his 20s have both suffered serious injuries.

Another male in his 30s has minor injuries.

Two people are being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Further details about the person with critical injuries are not available at this stage.

BREAKING 6.30PM: AUTHORITIES are on scene at a multiple-vehicle crash on Childers Rd at Branyan.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the road was blocked in both directions after "three or four" vehicles collided shortly before 6pm.

The spokesman said it was unclear if anyone had been injured at this early stage.

More to come

