Menu
Login
One person is dead and at least six people are injured. Picture: Reuters/Twitter
One person is dead and at least six people are injured. Picture: Reuters/Twitter
Breaking

One dead and ten injured in Christmas market shooting

by Ben Graham
12th Dec 2018 6:37 AM

TERRIFYING images are emerging from France where a gunman has spayed a famous festive market with bullets. At least one person has been killed and ten people have been injured.

Police have now confirmed that a gunman opened fire in Place Kleber, one of the central squares of Strasbourg.

One person has been killed and at least six people have been injured in the shooting so far - and police say the gunman is still at large.

A shopkeeper told French television network BFM TV: "There were gun shots and people running everywhere. It lasted about 10 minutes."

A local journalist, Bruno Poussard, described the terrifying scenes on Twitter. He wrote there had been a dozen shots fired on his street in the city centre - one or two to begin with, then in bursts.

France's Interior Ministry confirmed a "serious public security incident" in the city and warned residents to stay indoors.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and trams have been stopped, according to reports.

Strasbourg deputy mayor Alain Fontanel tweeted: "Shooting in downtown Strasbourg. Thank you all for staying home while waiting for a clarification of the situation."

Siegfried Muresan, European Parliament member,also based in Strasbourg, said the entire area was in lockdown.

Place Kleber hosts an annual Christmas market, which is known for its grand Christmas tree. It attracts millions of tourist every year.

It comes two years after a truck was deliberately driven into the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, leaving 12 people dead and 56 others injured.

christmas market crime editors picks france gun violence shooting

Top Stories

    VMR advises boaties to move vessels to sheltered location

    VMR advises boaties to move vessels to sheltered location

    News VMR Whitsundays has issued a statement on behalf of MSQ, advising all boaties who are anchored off Airlie Beach, to move vessels to a sheltered location.

    Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

    Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

    News Airlie Beach Lagoon will close for one hour on Thursday.

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    News The Geminids meteor shower occurs at a similar time each year.

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    News Fine and lost licence for Cannonvale man.

    Local Partners