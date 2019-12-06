Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
News

One dead in house fire

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Dec 2019 7:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died in a house fire in Brisbane's east this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an adult was found dead inside the house following the blaze.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated in the fire on Sankey St, Carina, at 4.10pm.

Eight crews attended the blaze.

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the highset house was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

Police evacuated a neighbouring unit.

Energex were called to the scene due to multiple powerlines being brought down.

The fire was reported under control by firefighters at 5.10pm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News
Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News

 

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
fatality fire house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Whitsunday schools performed: One school a stand out

        premium_icon How Whitsunday schools performed: One school a stand out

        Education We list how every Whitsunday school performed in five years of NAPLAN, with one school taking the top place.

        Volunteers needed for new information centre

        Volunteers needed for new information centre

        News Want to spruik our great region to visitors? Here's your chance.

        Solution found for Bowen outside school hours care crisis

        premium_icon Solution found for Bowen outside school hours care crisis

        News A new Outside School Hours Care provider in Bowen has been sourced

        Bowen dance teacher ready to choreograph USA performance

        premium_icon Bowen dance teacher ready to choreograph USA performance

        Art & Theatre She was 'blown away' by the chance to show her skill to 7000 people.