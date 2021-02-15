Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
News

One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.

A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.


Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regions hit hardest when JobKeeper dries up

        Premium Content Regions hit hardest when JobKeeper dries up

        News With hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders still relying on JobKeeper to stay in work, there are fears of job losses when the subsidy dries up.

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        PHOTOS: RACQ CQ Rescue celebrates 25 years saving lives

        Premium Content PHOTOS: RACQ CQ Rescue celebrates 25 years saving lives

        Community ‘The number of lives saved by this organisation is absolutely outstanding.’

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Councillors divided over sponsorship of ‘iconic’ event

        Premium Content Councillors divided over sponsorship of ‘iconic’ event

        Council News Only one extra vote got the money over the line for the recently announced White on...

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Dawson, Capricornia ‘at risk’ for net zero target job losses

        Premium Content Dawson, Capricornia ‘at risk’ for net zero target job losses

        Employment A report claims agriculture, metal manufacturing, electrical and coal mining jobs...

        • 15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM