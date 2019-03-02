Boxing tournament shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a boxing tournament in Melbourne's north.

Police and paramedics swarmed the Melbourne Pavilion on Racecourse Rd, Kensington after reports that shots had been fired about 10pm, reported The Herald Sun.

One man was found dead when officers arrived and two others had suffered gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody.

A large crowd was at the Melbourne Pavilion last night to see a seven-bout card headlined by the WBA Oceania cruiserweight title fight between Kane Watts and Jayden "Plugger" Joseph.

The other feature event on the card featured Junlong Zhang from China, a heavyweight boxer with a 19-0 record.

One witness said he heard three shots fired then the whole crowed moved.

"It was in the foyer," he said.

BREAKING NEWS | reports from Police in Flemington of a shooting at the pavillion. Unconfirmed of 3 persons found deceased from gunshot wounds. @9NewsMelb @3AW693 @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/V7tDyTaruZ — Alex NIKOLAOU (@AlexNikolaou_) March 1, 2019

"I definitely heard the shots."

He said the atmosphere throughout the night was full of excitement and there was no violence outside the ring.

Crowds continued to pour out of the pavilion past midnight.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are yet to be established and currently no arrests have been made," a Victoria Police spokesman said.

"Homicide Squad detectives are attending and at this stage police do not believe that there is any further threat to the community."

The area was placed into lockdown, with roads blocked and trams stopped.

CityLink remains blocked off at the Racecourse Road exit.

Police are speaking to several patrons who were at the venue and want anyone with footage to upload it to the Victoria Police website.