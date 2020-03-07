One division to miss vote and democracy sausage

Residents in Division 6 do not need to vote in the upcoming election.

Residents in Division 6 do not need to vote in the upcoming election.

NOMINATIONS for the upcoming council election have officially closed with 10 new faces on the ballot and five returning councillors throwing their hats in the ring.

While the majority of the region will be required to take to the polls on March 28, residents in Division 6 should be aware that they can take the day off as Mike Brunker landed the seat unopposed.

Andrew Willcox also secured his position as mayor for the next four years, meaning voters registered to Division 6 will not be required to vote at all.

Residents in other divisions will also not be required to cast a vote to select a mayor.

However, the divisions have changed slightly since the last election so voters should be aware of what division they are in come election day.

For Division 6, we have pulled apart the boundaries so you don’t get a rude shock when you turn up for a democracy sausage to find you could have spent the day at home.

Division 6 includes all of Bowen CBD and extends from Quay St back to Station St and over to Boundary Rd, cutting across Don St past the town entrance park.

The cut off then extends from the intersection at Boundary Rd, Richmond Rd and Mount Nutt Rd along Richmond Rd, past the cemetery and towards Mullers Lagoon.

It continues from the roundabout on Richmond Rd to Argyle Park Rd up to the roundabout near McKenzie St and Golf Links Rd and back along Tollington Rd towards Cunningham Park.

The boundary also includes the area from Norris St along Queens Beach and to Horseshoe Bay.

For an interactive map of all the new divisions click here.