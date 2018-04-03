One elephant dead after circus truck crashes in Spain

Spanish police released this photo of elephants milling around on a Spanish highway after a circus truck crashed.

Spanish police released this photo of elephants milling around on a Spanish highway after a circus truck crashed.

Kate has been with APN for almost two years, starting as a cadet at The Chronicle in November of 2010. She studied at Lowood State High School and the University of Queensland.

ONE elephant died and two others were injured after a crash on a highway in Spain.

Media reports say the truck, believed to be a circus truck carrying five of the animals, was overtaking another vehicle when it suddenly "rolled over" in the town of Pozo Cañada near Albacete in the Murcia region.

The injured animals had to be lifted away in a crane.

Gregorio Serrano, the director of the government department responsible for Spain's road transport, posted about the incident on social media.

Según las investigaciones preliminares, el accidente del camión cargado de elefantes se ha producido al adelantar éste a un vehículo de transporte especial y al incorporarse en el carril derecho se ha producido el vuelco. Atestados de la ATGC de Albacete investiga el accidente. pic.twitter.com/Np0jbX0qQl — Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 2, 2018

Spanish police also released photos showing the elephants on the lanes of the motorway after the crash.

A-30 cortada por caída de camión con elefantes sueltos en la calzada. Cortada autovía dirección Murcia a la altura de pozo Cañada. pic.twitter.com/z0tPg6KDZo — PolicíaLocalAlbacete (@PoliciaAlbacete) April 2, 2018

The driver of the truck was believed to be uninjured and the Pozo Cañada council posted a video of the surviving elephants, stating they were being looked after by local authorities.