One feared dead in plane crash at airstrip

by Chris Clarke
5th Apr 2020 12:02 PM
A PERSON is feared dead after a light plane crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the plane carrying two people crashing at Heckfield airstrip about 9.30am.

Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.
Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two patients after the crash, which was adjacent to Staplyton Jacobs Well Road.

One patient was transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as One feared dead in plane crash on Gold Coast

