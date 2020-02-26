One half of quarantined cruise couple now home

Lynne and Glenn Dunn were quarantined on Diamond Princess for two weeks before Lynne was flown to Australia and Glenn was taken to a medical facility in Osaka. Image: Supplied

THE SAGA that involved a Cannonvale couple stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise has taken another turn as Glenn, known by many as Boris, has returned home.

Lynne and Glenn Dunn were passengers on board the cruise and were quarantined for two weeks before the Australian Government announced an evacuation for Australian citizens.

However, in an eleventh-hour twist Mr Dunn was told by Japanese authorities that he tested positive and would have to continue his quarantine in Japan.

While Mrs Dunn was flown to the quarantine facility at Howard Springs Village in Darwin, Mr Dunn was taken on an overnight bus to Osaka.

“I tested positive on the Tuesday night, that was a throat swab,” he said.

“Thursday night I was put on a coach, and that was from three in the afternoon until four the next morning, that was an ordeal.

“After 11 and a half hours on the coach they did medical exams and everything when I got (to the medical facility) and they were totally thorough and super apologetic that they had to do all this.

“I was in the total isolation ward- there was no English, the food wasn’t food that we know of, it was a lot of cold spinach and stewed fruits.”

Mr Dunn was then tested a further three times and all the tests returned a negative result.

“The doctor walked in just with his normal hospital gown and a big smile and said ‘third test negative, you’re out of here’,” he said.

After receiving documents confirming his negative results, Mr Dunn spent the night in a hotel in Osaka before being flown home, landing in Proserpine on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Mrs Dunn was still in an isolation unit at the quarantine facility in Darwin and was not allowed to interact with others due to Mr Dunn’s earlier positive reading.

“She’s still utterly isolated, the only people she sees (are) the people who walk in with the food,” he said.

Mr Dunn hoped his wife would return home next Thursday but was upset the couple would not be able to celebrate her birthday together next week.

“My priority is Lynne and my thoughts are with a lot of other people we met on the cruise,” he said.

Mr Dunn also thanked the efforts of all the people who helped him, including the Consul-General in Osaka David Lawson who showed up to the hospital with a vegemite sandwich.

Mr Dunn said he would spend the next few days recovering from the ordeal while he eagerly awaited his wife’s return.