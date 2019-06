CAR CRASH: One person was hospitalised after a two vehicle crash in Bundaberg Central.

CAR CRASH: One person was hospitalised after a two vehicle crash in Bundaberg Central. Matthew Deans

EMERGENCY crews were called to a two vehicle crash in Bundaberg Central last night.

Authorities were called to the scene at 9.47pm on Maryborough and Quay Streets where one vehicle had rolled.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with back pain in a stable condition.