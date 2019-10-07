Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway merging onto the Bruce Highway.
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway merging onto the Bruce Highway. Warren Lynam
News

One hospitalised as holiday delays cause traffic mayhem

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2019 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on David Low Way this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the Springfield Ave intersection at Coolum Beach just after 10am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

One person was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised all lanes of David Low Way are affected northbound towards Noosa.

Delays are expected and drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

The Sunshine Motorway is also heavily congested from Sippy Downs towards Palmview as holiday-makers return home.

Further south, drivers on the Bruce Highway are experiencing lengthy delays heading to Brisbane, with the bulk of traffic around Beerburrum.

The RACQ said the highway was expected to be at its busiest between 11am and 3pm.

bruce highway editors picks scd traffic sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Family travels the state to help ensure future of go-karting

    premium_icon Family travels the state to help ensure future of go-karting

    Sport Whitsunday drivers trial the sport, youngsters encouraged to join, thanks to travelling business.

    Man caught with drug deposit in unusual place

    premium_icon Man caught with drug deposit in unusual place

    Crime Drug charges send Bowen man to court.

    BE PREPARED: ’Severe’ fire danger in parts of region

    premium_icon BE PREPARED: ’Severe’ fire danger in parts of region

    Weather The wet season produced plenty of fuel and has increased the danger of a hot, dry...

    Why 2000+ tourists will descend to the Whitsundays today

    premium_icon Why 2000+ tourists will descend to the Whitsundays today

    News The tourists are expected to pump thousands into the Whitsunday economy