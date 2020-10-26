Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One killed after Bruce Hwy truck, car smash

by Cameron Bates
26th Oct 2020 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

One person has been killed after a truck and a car collided head-on on the Bruce Highway just north of Townsville.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed that the driver of the car involved in the collision has died, but was unable to confirm further details.

Both lanes of the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone are closed to traffic, and are expected to be closed for at least another two hours as emergency services continue to work at the scene.

EARLIER

Queensland Police say emergency crews are still battling to extricate a person, believed to be a male, from his vehicle after his car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone.

Police described the vehicles as a sedan and a "rigid truck".

Traffic is being diverted around the blocked highway.

EARLIER

One person has been left critically injured after a truck and a car collided head-on on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville an hour ago.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a second person had also suffered minor injuries following the accident that has shuttered the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone.

EARLIER

Multiple emergency crews are descending on a reported collision between at least one vehicle and a truck on the Bruce Highway just north of Townsville.

At least two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have been dispatched from Ingham south to the accident scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they had received a call to the accident at 3.36 but emergency crews are yet to reach the scene of the accident.

All lanes on the highway have been blocked and long delays are expected.

MORE TO COME.

Originally published as One killed after Bruce Hwy truck, car smash

More Stories

editors picks road death toll road traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Tell friends the Whitsundays is the centre of the universe’

        Premium Content ‘Tell friends the Whitsundays is the centre of the universe’

        Politics A commitment to cut water costs has been flagged as a way to ease pressure on farmers pushing for more pickers.

        From dressage to daiquiri, new bar rolls in to Whitsundays

        Premium Content From dressage to daiquiri, new bar rolls in to Whitsundays

        Food & Entertainment Owners say they hoped to bring something different to the region with their new...

        Council staffer arrested for trafficking

        Premium Content Council staffer arrested for trafficking

        Crime Police allege the 32 year old bought drugs off the dark web and onsold to others.

        ‘Incredibly reckless’: Woman busted 70km/h over limit

        Premium Content ‘Incredibly reckless’: Woman busted 70km/h over limit

        News ‘There is little to no hope of any motorist … travelling at anything close to this...