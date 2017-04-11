One less burden for Cyclone affected residents

WHITSUNDAY residents in the process of recovering from Cyclone Debbie have one less thing to worry about.

While tax compliance is likely to be the last thing on anyone's mind, residents living in the 4741, 4800, 4801, 4802, 4803, 4804 and 4805 postcode areas will be able to request assistance from the Australian Tax Office.

Assistance comes in the form of tax debt payment extensions and help with reconstructing tax records destroyed in the weather event.

Director of tax communications at H&R Block Mark Chapman said the organisation would be available to provide advice to those in need.

"H&R Block sends our sympathies to those communities in Queensland and New South Wales which are currently struggling to come to terms with the after-effects of Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"The ATO has announced a number of measures to alleviate the tax compliance burden on those living in the cyclone affected areas."

"The ATO has just advised there will be help for disaster affected communities in Queensland and New South Wales."

ATO assistance also extends to postcode areas at Lismore, Logan, Mackay, Scenic Rim, Tweed and the Gold Coast.