28°
News

One less burden for Cyclone affected residents

Jacob Wilson | 11th Apr 2017 12:36 PM
Whitsunday residents can seek assistance from the Australian Tax Office.
Whitsunday residents can seek assistance from the Australian Tax Office. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHITSUNDAY residents in the process of recovering from Cyclone Debbie have one less thing to worry about.

While tax compliance is likely to be the last thing on anyone's mind, residents living in the 4741, 4800, 4801, 4802, 4803, 4804 and 4805 postcode areas will be able to request assistance from the Australian Tax Office.

Assistance comes in the form of tax debt payment extensions and help with reconstructing tax records destroyed in the weather event.

Director of tax communications at H&R Block Mark Chapman said the organisation would be available to provide advice to those in need.

"H&R Block sends our sympathies to those communities in Queensland and New South Wales which are currently struggling to come to terms with the after-effects of Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"The ATO has announced a number of measures to alleviate the tax compliance burden on those living in the cyclone affected areas."　　

"The ATO has just advised there will be help for disaster affected communities in Queensland and New South Wales."　

ATO assistance also extends to postcode areas at Lismore, Logan, Mackay, Scenic Rim, Tweed and the Gold Coast.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  ato tax assistance whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Satellite images show Debbie's destruction in Whitsundays

Satellite images show Debbie's destruction in Whitsundays

While damage on the ground was severe, seeing the devastation from above paints an entirely different picture.

Suncorp backs flood-affected Cannonvale couple

Stephen Seidel talks with Suncorp Group CEO Michael Cameron about the job ahead.

Stephen Seidel thanked Suncorp for looking after him from day one.

We're open for business

Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo, State Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday co-owner Naomi McKinnon, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Carnival Australia executive chairwoman Ann Sherry AO, Ocean Rafting co-owner Peter Claxton, Charter Yachts Australia co-owner Annie Judd, Whitsunday Transit manager Ben Malady, Mantra Club Croc GM Luke Harley and Brigadeer Chris Field celebrating the fact that the Whitsundays is open for business well in time for Easter.

Federal and state politicians are chanting an important mantra.

Whitsundays to receive share of $10 million fund

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Allen Grundy walks alongside Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and State Tourism Minister Kate Jones, in Airlie Beach today to announce a $10 million tourism funding package in conjunction with the Federal Government.

The State and Federal Government committed to a funding package.

Local Partners

Airlie Beach Race Week to proceed

The Whitsunday region has been assured that Airlie Beach Race Week will still go ahead in August.

Suncorp backs flood-affected Cannonvale couple

Stephen Seidel talks with Suncorp Group CEO Michael Cameron about the job ahead.

Stephen Seidel thanked Suncorp for looking after him from day one.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $550,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

UNDER OFFER - Want a secure investment?

EC14/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 UNDER OFFER

With a net return of 6% plus for this apartment in the Cocos complex is better than any holiday let apartment on the island and it comes without the stress and...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 $230,000

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

40 Acres Of Paradise

60 Casswell Road, Proserpine 4800

House 5 2 1 $630,000

This fantastic property offers the perfect lifestyle for extended families or those seeking the serenity of nature with room to grow. This Grand Queenslander has...

Vendor Willing to Negotiate! Please Make an Offer

1229 Midge Point Road, Midge Point 4799

House 3 1 6 $370,000

Lifestyle property set on 5 fully fenced acres. This home is a solid brick cottage style residence and is set back from the road. Surrounded by low maintenance...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!