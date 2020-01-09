Menu
RACQ roadside assistance crews rescued 20 animals from locked cars across Mackay in 2019.
One locked car rescue a week across Mackay

Janessa Ekert
9th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
RACQ crews had to rescue a child, pet or adult from a locked vehicle at least once a week over the past 12 months.

Thirty-two children, 20 animals and two adults were among the almost 14,000 call-outs attended across the Mackay region in 2019.

“One of these rescues is one too many and in the hot Queensland weather a lock-in can turn from dangerous to deadly very quickly,” RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said.

Parents are reminded of the extreme danger of leaving children in a locked car in Mackay’s hotter months.
There is never a safe amount of time to leave a child or pet locked in a car – even with the windows down, a vehicle can reach dangerously high temperatures in minutes.

There were 13,964 call-outs in total with battery issues ranking as the top reason Mackay drivers needed the roadside assistance service.

Crews were called out 5252 times in 12 months – that equates to about 14 calls per day across the region.

A flat tyre was the next most common reason with 999 call-outs and lock-outs were in third place at 994 call-outs.

In the Whitsundays, crews attended 15 emergency lock-ins with eight children, six animals and one adult needing to be rescued from vehicles.

“Just like last year, our top three reasons for call-outs are still battery issues, flat tyres and lock-outs,” Ms Ritchie said.

Of the total 4804 calls-outs in the Whitsundays, 1739 were for battery issues, 329 for flat tyres and 323 for lock outs.

“Drivers can keep their vehicles safe this year by ensuring their car is regularly serviced, checking the tyre pressure every month and always keeping their keys in sight,” Ms Ritchie said.

“We also urge all drivers to keep an eye on their passengers. We rescued a pet, child or adult from a locked car at least once a week in the Mackay region in 2019.”

