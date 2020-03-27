Sunshine Coast man dead, police officer injured in collision

A man has died and a policeman was seriously injured when a car collided with a marked police car in Mapleton on Thursday night.

LATEST: POLICE have confirmed both men involved in a crash which killed one and seriously injured another were Sunshine Coast locals.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his sedan crashed into a police SUV on the Obi Obi Rd, Mapleton about 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said he was from Kidaman Creek, which is bordered by Obi Obi and Maleny National Park.

A Maleny Senior Constable was seriously injured in the crash and flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The spokeswoman said he remains in a serious but stable condition with an ankle fracture and lacerations.

The police officer was reportedly returning to the station after attending a call-out when the crash occurred.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating with overview from the Ethical Standard Command.

EARLIER: A MAN has died and a police officer flown to hospital after a crash in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Police report the two-vehicle crash happened about 8pm in Mapleton.

Early investigations suggest the a sedan was travelling west on Obi Obi Rd when it collided with a marked police car travelling in the opposite direction.

The 44-year-old sedan driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

A policeman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The police vehicle was a marked Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and police report it was doing a routine patrol at the time of the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating with overview from the Ethical standard Command.

Earlier this morning a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to assist following reports a person was trapped in the other car and feared dead.

The spokeswoman said one of the vehicles was reportedly emitting smoke, which was brought under control by firefighters.