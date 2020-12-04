Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

by Shayla Bulloch
4th Dec 2020 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Territory man has died in a single vehicle crash on the Barkly Highway early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate about 2.30am a white Holden Rodeo utility rolled on the Barkly Highway around 50km west of Mt Isa.

Despite CPR, the 29-year-old Northern Territory man who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver, also from the Northern Territory, was taken to Mount Isa Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway has since been reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

More Stories

accident crash fatal highway rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen ‘shown the door’ after stealing hundreds from co-worker

        Premium Content Teen ‘shown the door’ after stealing hundreds from co-worker

        Crime She was working as a cleaner when she took the cash from the woman’s gym bag.

        Whitsunday United farewells 2020 in style

        Premium Content Whitsunday United farewells 2020 in style

        Soccer It was a tough but successful season for the Whitsunday United Football Club.

        • 4th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
        Border opening gifts hope for bumper Christmas season

        Premium Content Border opening gifts hope for bumper Christmas season

        Travel The Whitsundays welcomed visitors from southern states for the first time in months...

        Great Barrier Reef spawning to be broadcast live

        Great Barrier Reef spawning to be broadcast live

        Environment Massive Aussie phenomenon streamed live G