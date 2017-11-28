One more 'yes' in the Whitsundays

YES: Laura Kimlin proposing to Ashleigh Van Lathum last week outside the VMR building.

FAR away from the same-sex marriage bill being debated in the senate, on a grassy bank in the Whitsundays behind the VMR building, a resounding 'yes' was also the answer to another contentious question.

For Laura Kimlin and Ashleigh Van Lathum the landslide 'yes' vote in the postal plebiscite was just a happy coincidence to the timing of their engagement.

"Why wait? I'm deadset on who I want to be with and that's Ash," Laura said.

"We didn't get engaged because of the marriage equality vote, it's just a happy bonus but our friends and us are just over the moon about it."

Surprising her now finance last week, Laura involved Fancy Photos and TeepeEvents Whitsundays to help her stage the picture perfect proposal.

"We've worked with Vanessa from Fancy Photos before when she needed a same sex couple to model so I told Ash we were needed again," Laura said.

"After seeing how those photos turned out last time, I couldn't go to anyone else."

It wasn't until Laura got down on one knee that Ash realised what was happening and spoke the magic word - "yes".

"I was ready and raring to go, I had my pose face on and everything - I didn't suspect a thing," Ash said.

TeepeEvents Whitsundays owner Kellie Chart said her business has already had enquiries from other couples who aren't waiting for the same-sex marriage legislation to pass.

"If you ever needed a reason to vote yes, they are it."

The Mackay couple have been together for just under two years and haven't set a date yet instead intending to ''go with the flow''.

"We are definitely getting married in the Whitsundays, my sister got married in the VMR building three months ago so we would love to start a family tradition," Ash said.

"We can't thank Vanessa or Kellie enough."