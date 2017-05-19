One Nation candidate endorsed for Whitsunday

Noel Skippen is the endorsed Whitsunday candidate for One Nation.

ONE Nation has its sights on the Whitsundays.

And endorsed candidate for the state seat of Whitsunday, Noel Skippen, promises to "put people before politics".

And as far as he is concerned "the mess" of the electricity market and sky-rocketing electricity prices are his number one issue.

"You look back at the national electricity market 20 years ago and we had cheap, reliable power across the whole country," he said.

"We have some of the most expensive power in the world and we should have the cheapest.

"The retail price is 26 cents (per Kilowatt/hour) and it can be produced at five cents."

He also wants to see the Renewable Energy Target abolished.

Other issues close to his heart include youth unemployment, water security, education, road infrastructure and law and order.

Mr Skippen has been a Mackay resident since 1983 and has spent most of his career as a chemical engineer, as well as being a former sugar factory manager.

The Wilmar and QSL dispute is an issue Mr Skippen has followed closely.

"Foreign ownership of our industry is a real issue, I would like to see it properly regulated," he said.

Mr Skippen also shed light on the issues which have attracted controversy for One Nation such as the vaccination debate and Islam.

"I broadly agree with the thrust of the party' aims," he said.

"On vaccination Pauline Hanson was hard done by from the press. I'm totally in support of vaccination," he said.

"Radical Islam is a big issue around the world, with ISIS in the middle east you can't reason with them, if they win western civilisation is gone."

When pressed on his views of incumbent MP Jason Costigan (LNP) and recently endorsed Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha, he said he would simply "let them speak for themselves".

With the Whitsunday electorate boundaries extending as far south as Glenella, Mr Skippen said he would not feel the need to move if he won the election.

One Nation last won the seat of Whitsunday in 1998.