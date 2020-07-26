One Nation candidate not sorry about controversial signs

ONE Nation’s candidate for Whitsunday has hit back following a complaint about her election signs, saying she has done everything by the book.

It comes after a Bucasia resident complained to Mackay Regional Council after a sign for One Nation’s Deb Lawson appeared in his suburb.

Mackay Regional Council community and client services director Angela Hays said election signs were only allowed on land that was not public and were only to be displayed during an election period, which will begin on October 5 for the state election.

Ms Lawson said she had received another complaint when her signs were first erected along a local highway.

“So while we found out the legalities of it we just covered up our logo … I have actually been in contact with Electoral Commission Queensland and so has our executive committee.

“We are totally legal, it’s all on private property.”

Ms Lawson defended her decision to put up the signs several months out from the October 31 polling day.

“Every other party has the same opportunity to put their’s out – I’m not the only one with signs out,” she said.

“I would be more worried about what crimes are happening in Mackay rather than what electoral signs are sitting around the place on private property.”

Election signs for Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan’s political party, North Queensland First, have also appeared in his electorate.

“NQ First are out there doing nothing different to what other parties are, in accordance with expectations of the community to engage and make sure people can exercise their democratic right when the time comes,” Mr Costigan said.

“I’ll have more to say about the interpretation of the (election sign) rules on Monday.”