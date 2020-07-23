One Nation reveals plan to overhaul youth justice

One Nation candidates for Thuringowa and Whitsunday Troy Thompson and Deb Lawson.

CHILDREN would be detained for at least six months in a "one strike and you are out" youth justice policy to be announced by One Nation today.

The 10-point plan would address prevention, detention, rehabilitation and would close down "ineffective" bail houses in favour for relocating youth offenders to regional and outback bootcamps, Thuringowa candidate Troy Thompson said.

He said under the policy, youth offenders found guilty of stealing a car or a break and enter would face a minimum sentence of six to 12 months.

"Part of the policy is that they need to be detained for six to 12 months," he said.

"(Labor's) policy is three strikes and you're out. Ours is catch them, detain them, court and if they are held and they are charged it will be six to 12 months."

The rate of crime in Mackay has stayed, on average, relatively stable overall slightly trending up from 715.25 offences per 100,000 people to 910.94 offences per 100,000 people between June 2010 and June 2020.

Children in custody under One Nation's new policy would not be put into detention. Rather they would sleep, live and attend school at relocation centres.

"They will be under curfew and be monitored and will have access to education," he said.

"They work on farms like a mango property picking mangoes and they will go to school during the day and they are not going to get all the things they normally get in detention; there won't be TVs and Playstations."

Ms Lawson said addressing the wider Mackay region's crime problem should start with preventive action.

"If you don't have the preventive side, you're still going to have the crime," she said.

"We want to address not just the crime but the problems and how and try and address that."

Mr Thompson said the policy would address the home environment as a precursor to generational criminal behaviour.

"Crime starts at home. It is not just a youth justice problem, it is not just a crime problem it is also a Queensland Housing problem.

"Part of our youth justice policy is to combine all of those to get some deliverable and proper outcomes."

The full 10-point plan will be announced Thursday.