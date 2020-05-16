One Nation reveals the party’s Whitsunday candidate

ONE NATION has revealed who its Whitsunday candidate is for the upcoming state election.

Deb Lawson, who was successfully preselected, will represent Pauline Hanson’s party when Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31.

The Bucasia mother of three unsuccessfuly put her hand up for the seat of Dawson at the 2019 Federal Election but is looking forward to the year ahead.

She said she did not believe North Queensland should split from the rest of the state.

“North Queensland has been completely overlooked by consecutive governments of all political persuasions, but we are no different to south-west Queensland who suffer the same cold-shoulder when it comes to proper funding,” Ms Lawson said.

One Nation’s Whitsunday candidate Deb Lawson.

“It’s important that regional Queenslanders flex a bit of muscle at this election and give Pauline Hanson and I a chance to put Whitsunday back on the map, post coronavirus.

“We’ve faced cyclones and devastation before, so we know what recovery looks like. It’s difficult, but while I know locals will support locals, it’s essential we establish new and innovative ways to draw tourists back and expand upon reliable industries through value add operations.”

The former sales and business development officer is determined to change the region’s “boom or bust” fortunes into a secure, long term investment district.

“We have a diverse range of industry throughout our region, but none of them can sustain the Labor Government’s constant increases on electricity, their damaging reef regulation that will crush the cane industry and the siphoning of royalties and taxes from North Queensland that end up funding roads, tunnels and other infrastructure in Brisbane,” Ms Lawson said.

Ms. Lawson said she planned to place a strong focus on water security, the North Queensland fishing industry and reverse Labor’s soft touch on youth crime throughout the region.

She said she would also push to build a new coal-fired power station in North Queensland.