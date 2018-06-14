Menu
Login
Senator Pauline Hanson has lost another member of her party. Picture: David Dyson
Senator Pauline Hanson has lost another member of her party. Picture: David Dyson
Politics

One Nation senator set to quit

14th Jun 2018 7:34 AM

One Nation senator Brian Burston is set to quit the party following weeks of bitter words with his leader Pauline Hanson over his decision to back the federal government's tax reforms.

Senator Burston is due to announce his resignation later today, leaving One Nation with only two members as the federal government builds its numbers in the upper house for crucial votes over the next two weeks, Fairfax Media reports.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am resigning from Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party," Senator Burston said in a draft of the statement.

"The best way forward for me to represent the best interest of the constituents of NSW with honour and integrity is for me to resign from PHON.

"There is no democracy in the party - every single decision made is made by Pauline Hanson, and if you don't agree then you're gone."

Related Items

brian burston editors picks one nation pauline hanson resignation senator

Top Stories

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    News According to Superyacht Australia's economic impact statement, the annual $1.9billion industry could be boosted to a possible $3.3billion a year.

    • 14th Jun 2018 7:52 AM
    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    News Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters.

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    News Phil Emmanuel has been awarded a OAM

    Netball heroes give helping hand

    Netball heroes give helping hand

    News South Whitsunday Sharks passed on their wisdom last weekend

    Local Partners