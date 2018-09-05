Menu
Login
The 7-Eleven service station at Meridan Plains was robbed late Tuesday night.
The 7-Eleven service station at Meridan Plains was robbed late Tuesday night. Alan Lander
Crime

One of Coast's newest servos targeted in late night robbery

5th Sep 2018 6:37 AM

DETECTIVES are searching for a man they believe is responsible for the robbery of a Meridan Plains service station over night.

Initial investigations indicate about 10.10pm, a man entered the 7-Eleven on Parklands Boulevard and approached the counter before demanding money from the male attendant.

READ: BUSINESSES LEFT IN DARK AS COUNCIL PREPARES TO LEAVE TOWN 

The man stole a sum of cash and fled in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

No one was injured during the incident.

READ: COAST RESIDENTS GIVE BIG FOR DROUGHT-STRICKEN FARMERS

As part of investigations to identify the man any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or recognised him are asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

7-eleven crime investigations meridan plains police robbery
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    News GUESTS who enjoy the finer things in life will be treated to a five-course shared menu and a choice of five wines at the Hentley Farm Long Lunch this month.

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    News Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Local Partners