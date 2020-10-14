Menu
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.35am today.
One dead, road closed after fiery two-car crash

Laura Thomas
Elyse Wurm
and
14th Oct 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
UPDATE 9.30am: One person has been killed in a fiery crash at Mount Julian this morning.

Whitsunday Police Acting Officer-in-Charge Jason Colley confirmed one person had died as a result of the collision on Shute Harbour Rd.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The age and gender of the person have not been confirmed.

Senior Sergeant Colley said the major road was likely to be closed until at least noon and a Forensic Crash Unit from Mackay was on its way.

Motorists attempting to turn right from Gregory Cannon Valley Rd on to Shute Harbour Rd towards Proserpine are being told to turn around.  

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.35am after the two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman earlier said one or both of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire as a result of the collision.

An RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was initially tasked to the scene but was stood down.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one other male patient was taken to Proserpine Hospital but was not suffering from obvious injuries.

EARLIER: One person is in a critical condition and a fire has broken out after a crash on Shute Harbour Rd this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mount Julian about 8.35am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one person had suffered critical injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

The age and gender of the patient was unknown at that stage.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said one or both of the vehicles involved in the crash had caught fire as a result of the collision.

An RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was initially tasked to the scene but has been stood down.

Shute Harbour Rd is currently blocked in both directions near Donadelli Rd as a result of the crash.

Whitsunday Times

