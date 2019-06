Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Newtown.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Newtown. Jason Gibbs

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Newtown this afternoon.

It is believed a car hit a stationary vehicle near the intersection of Bridge and Tor Sts about 3.55pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed one person at the scene complaining of chest pains.

They were taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.