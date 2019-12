One person has been transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

PARAMEDICS treated one person and transported them to hospital after a boating incident.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said it was unclear what the incident was, but it occurred about 9.10am on the water off Santa Barbara Parade.

The boat then brought the person to shore where they were met by paramedics.

They were treated and transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.