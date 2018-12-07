One person taken to Proserpine Hospital after car rollover

ROLLOVER: One person has been taken to Proserpine Hospital after a car rollover.

ONE person has been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they received the call to attend the incident, which occurred near Magee Rd, at 11.31am.

One person sustained minor injuries including cuts and bruises.

An emergency services statement said drivers should show caution when driving in wet conditions.