Mackay Bucasia Road crash
News

Two people taken to hospital after Mackay crash

Melanie Plane
by
24th Sep 2018 7:18 PM

UPDATE TUESDAY: A MAN in his 30s and a female in her 30s are both recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after a crash on Mackay Bucasia Road overnight.

The man suffered head, back and arm injuries and the woman suffered neck, chest and hip injuries. 

Both were initially encapsulated in a vehicle following the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Shoal Point Road about 6.45pm. 

Both patients were transported to Mackay Hospital stable with spinal precautions, while the four occupants of the other vehicle declined QAS assistance.

UPDATE: A PERSON trapped in vehicle at a Mackay Bucasia Road crash has been freed.

The person, of unknown age and gender, has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment. 

A second person has also been transported to hospital. Both are in stable conditions. 

Both vehicles involved have been loaded onto tow trucks and the scene is being cleared. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

Reports indicate two vehicles have crashed near the intersection of Old Shoal Point Road. 

It is understood one person is trapped in a vehicle however injuries are unknown. 

