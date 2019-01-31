Menu
Login
Breaking

One reported dead in NT highway crash

31st Jan 2019 3:25 PM

ONE person has reportedly died in a single vehicle crash on the Central Arnhem Hwy outside Beswick.

Major crash investigators are en route to the scene about 100km east of Katherine after a passer-by phoned in the crash via satellite phone at about 12.20pm on Thursday.

Police said very little information about the reported fatality was available due to the remote location of the incident but it was possible up to three other people may have been in the car at the time.

The Major Crash unit is expected to arrive on scene later this afternoon and will investigate whether alcohol was a factor and whether the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Motorists are advised to be aware of road closures and to expect delays in the area.

beswick central arnhem hwy fatal nt crash

Top Stories

    Costigan hits back

    Costigan hits back

    News Embattled Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan faced the media on Thursday to respond to allegations levelled against him.

    • 31st Jan 2019 2:55 PM
    A backyard gig with picnic vibes

    A backyard gig with picnic vibes

    News Relaxed and intimate is the brief Backyard Sessions adheres to.

    • 31st Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Growers breathe sigh of relief as monsoon drenches Bowen

    Growers breathe sigh of relief as monsoon drenches Bowen

    News Growers breathe sigh of relief as monsoon drenches Bowen

    • 31st Jan 2019 2:07 PM
    Thursday road closure update

    Thursday road closure update

    News Heavy rain in the region has resulted in several road closures.