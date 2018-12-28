Menu
THEFT: Police are warning residents to lock their cars after a rise in vehicle thefts.
Crime

One simple step that can help end spate of car thefts

Elyse Wurm
by
28th Dec 2018 9:10 AM

POLICE are calling for residents to lock their homes and cars after multiple vehicles have been stolen across Goondiwindi, Toowoomba and Warwick in recent weeks.

Texas Police Acting Sergeant Skye Thew said vehicles had been taken after they were left unlocked and thieves had broken into homes to find keys.

"We're encouraging people to lock screen doors and windows even when they're home," she said.

"Don't leave spare keys, wallets or any valuables in the car."

Sgt Thew said the thefts had affected people all around the community and hoped to prevent Texas residents from being targeted.

"Locking up goes a long way to make sure their property is safe," she said.

Despite issues in surrounding areas, Sgt Thew said the Texas community avoided issues over Christmas with no drink or drug drivers detected.

