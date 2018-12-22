NEW facilities at Shute Harbour are one step closer to fruition, with the detailed designs for a new terminal and jetties adopted by council. Whitsunday Regional Council last week adopted the designs for the new facility to replace the old terminal and jetty which were damaged by Cyclone Debbie and later demolished.

The final design features a two-floor terminal with views over the water, cafe facilities, a new carpark, public amenities, landscaping and three finger pontoon jetties, including a designated recreational fishing jetty.

Councillors heard from Disaster Recovery Project director Trevor Williams and manager Joe Cullen on how council should go to tender with only 75 to 100 per cent of the design finalised as it would speed up the process and mean the facility could be built and operational earlier.

Mr Williams told councillors the final "couple of things” - including the carpark - would be fully designed by January 18.

"If we waited until then to go to tender on the whole lot, we wouldn't go until February,” he said.

"This buys us three weeks, and that is critical.”

Mr Cullen said the main parts of the design process were ready, but that "finer details” would come in the final 75 to 100 per cent of the design.

Mr Cullen said the pontoon had been fully designed and would include three finger pontoons - one for commercial vessels and fuelling; one for medium-sized ferries, smaller charter boats and fuelling facilities; and the third for small recreation vessels and for fishing.

The facility was originally budgeted to cost $23.2 million, but Mr Williams told councillors it was not likely to be closer to $30million for the whole project as there had been changes to what was needed for the seawall. Works have been jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the facility's design incorporated some of the history and legacy of the old facility, with timber recycled from the demolished jetties to be used in the façade of the new terminal building.

"The new terminal has been designed with future expansion and opportunity in mind, so council can continue to grow the facility if needs change in the future,” he said.

The construction tender for the facility is expected to be released in early January, with the tender expected to be awarded in March.