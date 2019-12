One person was taken to hospital after a crash at Bowen.

ONE person has been transported to Bowen Hospital after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the Bruce Highway near Lauriston St at 3.07pm.

One person suffered neck injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A second patient was assessed but did not suffer any injuries.