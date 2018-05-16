One, two, three, four, Happy Daze Festival

MAIN STAGE: At last year's Happy Daze festival in the tranquil Cathu State Forrest.

JOIN a line-up of international and local acts teamed with yoga, 40 market stalls and other alternative entertainment at the annual Happy Daze Festival.

The three-day festival celebrates all things music, art and lifestyle, offering something for everyone with a variety of music from funk to drum and bass.

Entertainment from The Strides, Fat Picnic, Talpa and many more will take to the stage and blast festival vibes through the speakers with their unique sweet sounds.

Organiser and co-founder of the event Ben Irving said that this year's festival will bring some amazing world-class acts to the Whitsunday region.

Serbian DJ Talp "is one of the biggest progressive trance artists in the world”, Mr Irving said.

Since the festival started in 2013 it has grown from a crowd of 500 to one that could well exceed the 1500-ticket allocation.

"We cap the tickets as we want it to remain a boutique festival,” he said.

Mr Irving started the festival as he saw a big gap in the market an thought that "people needed a bit more culture, music and an opportunity to come together dance and be themselves.”

Camping, all of the workshops, yoga and entertainment is included in the standard three-day ticket price, to make things easy.

"I hate when I go to festivals and there's sneaky charges for everything, it's straight-up price.”

Glamping options and shuttle buses from Mackay and Airlie can be booked with tickets through the website.

Chill Out

WHAT: Happy Daze Festival.

WHEN: Friday, June 1 - Sunday, June 3.

WHERE: Mushroom Valley.

COST: Three-day tickets $150+bf.