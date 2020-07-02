One week to go: Pork knuckle lovers can rejoice

CRACKLY Bavarian pork knuckles are (almost) back.

If you’ve also been suffering withdrawals from the restaurant’s schnitzels, sausages and sticky ribs, the wait is almost over.

The Bavarian Mackay is scheduled to re-open on Thursday, July 9.

The store, on the riverside of Caneland Central, will introduce safe dining measures alongside winter comfort food.

The restaurant will have contactless tap and go technology as well as mobile phone order and payment options to negate the need for menus on the table or manual transactions.

There will be delivery and pick-up services too.

Bavarian Mackay employees Victoria Buono and Mariana Oman ahead of Oktoberfest last year.

Now normally, we wouldn’t list a restaurant’s offerings but we were salivating in the office at this marketing pitch.

“On the menu are cute, looped, salted pretzels that are served warm from the oven and ready to be buttered up, and legendary pork knuckles that are encrusted with golden crackling that is at least one-quarter centimetre thick and served with sauerkraut, creamy mash, bier jus, and apple compote. There is roast pork belly, too, served brick-thick and blistered with crackling, and a trio of 300-gram, golden-crumbed, chicken schnitzels, including the traditional Jagerschnitzel topped with delicious mushroom sauce.”

It goes on and on but you get the picture.

The Bavarian restaurant opened in Mackay on June 26 last year but shut down for months during the coronavirus lockdown.

Additional precautionary steps include hand sanitiser dispensers throughout the venue, enhanced disinfectant protocols and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces and objects.

Rockpool Dining Group CEO Thomas Pash said The Bavarian restaurants had implemented strict safe dining policies and would operate within government restrictions.

“We are thrilled to be reopening the doors and are doing so with the safety of our customers and team members front of mind, and with cutting edge technology in place to deliver a safe-dining experience,” Mr Pash said.

“Our team can’t wait to bestow guests with the Bavarian hospitality for which we are renowned, to cook their favourite winter comfort food, and to catch up with our loyal customers once again.”