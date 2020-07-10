One winner of $80m Powerball

One person in Victoria has won tonight's entire $80 million Powerball jackpot, two days after the $50 million Oz Lotto draw was also claimed by a single ticket.

The lottery draw 1260 winnings numbers from Thursday are: 33 - 2 - 32 - 31 - 28 - 21 - 26 and the Powerball was 12.

The division one prize rocketed to the eye-watering sum after going unclaimed for five weeks and comes after a winner from North Sydney had the lucky numbers for Tuesday's $50 million draw.

Ahead of Thursday night's Powerball draw, The Lott's Matt Hart revealed the most frequent winning options for the occasionally confusing game.

"Of the five Powerball division one winning entries so far this year, all but one were secured by QuickPick entries, where the lottery terminal randomly chose the numbers," he said.

"Only one win has come from a marked entry, where the player marked a coupon with their favourite numbers.

"Interestingly, the Powerball division one winning entries so far in 2020 have been relatively small entries, with all consisting of 25 games or less.

"It just goes to show, you don't need a big entry, you just need an entry for the chance to become a Powerball division one winner."

Most Powerball winners this year have been from QuickPick entries.

$1 MILLION CALL

Winning the lottery is the stuff of fantasies for most Aussies - but sadly, most of us will never know what it's actually like.

But if you've ever wondered exactly what would happen if you received a life-changing call informing you that you've hit the jackpot, the mystery has just been solved.

That's because Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, has just shared a recording of a phone call with a Queenslander who won a division one prize earlier this year.

The unnamed man - who was one of four division one winners - ended up pocketing a staggering total of $1,095,232.87.

In the clip, The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney can be heard asking the man if he'd had the chance to check his online entry to the Saturday draw before confirming he was one of the lucky winners.

The clearly stunned man could respond with little more than a few expletives initially before telling Ms Cooney his "heart is just racing".

He then told Ms Cooney he had "a good feeling" about the ticket, although he had no idea he had won big before the call.

"Oh, you don't understand, that's just amazing … oh my God," he said.

"That's just crazy, it made my day. I was actually having a cr*p morning, thank you very much."

Originally published as One winner of $80m Powerball