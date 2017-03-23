One year ago today

THE local election was again on the forefront this time last year.

Despite being 2112 votes ahead of former mayor Jennifer Whitney, now current mayor Andrew Willcox was not claiming victory, fearing she could pull a rabbit out of her hat just like Johnathan Thurston did in the final seconds of the NRL grand final in 2015.

The Whitsunday community mourned the lost of an 18-month-old boy, who was killed in the driveway of a home in Cannonvale.

The eastern end of Shingley Beach received a facelift, with the vegetation that made it inaccessible removed.

A tourist to the Whitsundays sparked fear across the community when they were confirmed with a case of measles.

And the Zika virus was also hot on everyone's lips as a case was confirmed in Bowen.