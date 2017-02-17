One year ago

THIS time last year, we paid tribute to Casey Stinson, the 19-year-old killed in a horrific bus crash on Shute Harbour Rd.

Casey was one of 13 people on board the Whitsunday Transit bus which left the road and overturned on February 16, 2016.

As the election drew closer, we met first-time candidate for Whitsunday Regional Council's Division 1, Mark Yore, who had a clear vision for the town including preventing Airlie from becoming a "concrete jungle”.

Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping (WRAD) expressed their frustrations after they were refused an invitation to an afternoon tea with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull while he was in Mackay. Group members hoped it would allow them to speak to the Prime Minister about protecting the reef and the Abbot Point expansion.