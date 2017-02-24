One year ago

THIS time last year, former mayor Jennifer Whitney had her name cleared after she was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission in late 2015 by an Airlie Beach ratepayer.

This followed concerns about a proposed Chinatown site on Waterson Way.

Although the contract for Chinatown was terminated, Peter Raymond Wang appealed to Whitsunday Regional Council for the plans for the development to come back before the council.

We paid tribute to Troy Mackay, who was tragically killed while on a fishing trip to the Whitsunday islands.

With the election nearing, we got up close and personal with the candidates for mayor and the divisions of Whitsunday Regional Council.

And there were big plans in the pipeline for the popular Whitsunday Sportspark.