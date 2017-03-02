One year ago

LOCAL government politics - in more ways that one - was a prominent feature of the Whitsunday Times this time last year.

But before readers turned the page, a win for the Cannonvale State School's new "Kiss and Go” graced page one.

The conduct of mayoral candidate and then deputy mayor Andrew Willcox was called into question after the Whitsunday Ratepayers Association referred a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission about his involvement with the sale of land on Waterson Way.

He was later cleared by the commission of any wrongdoing.

The upcoming local government election had Eric Oliver and Andrew Willcox challenge the incumbent Jennifer Whitney for the top job.

Cr Willcox eventually won the race convincingly.