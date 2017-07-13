One Year Ago...

IN THE Whitsunday Times this time a year ago, one of the most iconic front pages to have graced the publication made its debut.

One lucky visitor snapped a once-in-a-lifetime selfie with a whale to mark whale season in full swing.

In other news, a new proposed location for the Airlie Beach foreshore markets was being discussed and hotly debated.

It was also prime time for Whitsunday sport, with the town preparing for the Airlie Beach Running Festival, the junior Brahmans celebrating their 50th anniversary and Fox Sports' Fletch and Hindy visiting for a fundraiser.