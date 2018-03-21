One year on cyclone party

THERE'S a special fundraising event, full of entertainment, to mark one year on from Cyclone Debbie at Magnums Hotel this April Fool's Day.

Sunday, April 1, will mark one year to the day that Magnums reopened after Cyclone Debbie.

Venue manager Jarryd Barclay said live, local acts would play throughout the afternoon until 10pm.

The nightclub will open its doors to host DJ Courtney Mills and Fresh till Death from 9pm onwards, with sets playing into the early hours of Monday morning.

"We wanted to commemorate the day we reopened after being closed for six days with an event for the community, for everyone to remember what happened and how far we have come.

"The clean-up was a huge task and we wanted to do something for the Whitsunday SES who did an amazing job during the trying time,” Mr Barclay said.

From 2.30pm live music will blast through the speakers at Airlie's iconic venue, with drinks as plentiful as always.

A raffle and live auction of donated desirables from local businesses in the area will take place in between the live performances throughout the afternoon on the boardwalk between 6pm-10pm.

"We've got a flight on a Tigermoth with CQ Adventure Flights, a night's accommodation at Mantra Club Croc for two people and buffet breaky and Magnums is giving away two yearly passes to all our ticketed events,” Mr Barclay said.

All the money raised by the auctions and raffles will be donated to the Whitsunday SES as a small thank you for the way they helped the community.

Mr Barclay said the event's purpose was to "support the community and get together over a beer and just relax, after the cyclone everyone needed a beer and we were happy to be able to provide that”.

Patrons are encouraged to get into the spirit and dig deep to support the Whitsunday SES.

Cyclone Party

WHAT: Fundraiser feel good party.

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

WHEN: Sunday, April 1, 2.30pm onwards.

COST: Free