Online fraud doesn't pay for singing teacher

MAKE-UP DOWNFALL: A 20-year-old Airlie Beach woman pleaded guilty to online fraud after receiving money for make-up she never sent to the buyer. Anthony Weate

MAGISTRATE Simon Young would not accept that a 20-year-old singing teacher was simply "forgetful” when she committed online fraud when selling make-up earlier this year.

Sophie May Rutter pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to dishonestly obtaining property from another.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court Rutter received $55 through a bank transfer for an eye shadow pallet she sold through a Facebook group to a person in Mackay.

Sen Const Beard said despite repeated attempts from the buyer to contact her through Facebook and by phone, Rutter never sent the product.

Lawyer Barbara Mendelsohn said her client resided in Airlie Beach with her partner and outside her work had poor management skills.

"She understands with the growth of online trading this will not be tolerated,” Ms Mendlesohn said.

"She is extremely remorseful and has not sold anything else online since.

"She will repay the money and postage costs.”

Rutter burst into tears at the bar table when Mr Young slammed the submission that the charge was a result of forgetfulness and could be dealt with by a good behaviour order.

"I am not accepting she just got forgetful. Exhibit two sets out all the texts where the victim is following up and following up,” Mr Young said.

"It was a fraud and a serious matter. This type of offence is too prevalent and too hard to detect... you had no intention of following through.”

Mr Young cited Rutter's early plea and lack of similar history when he fined her $400 fine.

No conviction was recorded.

Rutter was ordered to pay $55 restitution.