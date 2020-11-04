Menu
Online hunt to find Queensland man’s pet lizard

by Andrea Falvo
4th Nov 2020 10:13 AM
A DESPERATE search is underway to reunite Bentley Park man Shane Coleman with his 1.8m lace monitor.

The 15-year-old domesticated reptile, named Oscar, recently escaped his enclosure at Bayview Heights off Toogood Rd.

Mr Coleman said he had owned Oscar since he was a hatchling, and had been frantically searching in nearby bushland and drains since his disappearance.

Bentley Park man Shane Coleman’s lace monitor, Oscar is missing. The 15-year-old domesticated reptile recently escaped his enclosure at Bayview Heights off Toogood Road. PICTURE: Shane Coleman/ Facebook
He said he was "devastated beyond belief".

"Thursday night I seen him last," Mr Coleman said

"A lot of people get attached to dogs and cats and it's the exact same sort of feeling.

"When you've had an animal for 15 years, regardless of what it is, there's an attachment there.

"It's very unlike him to walk away, he can be called by name and if he's in the vicinity he can hear me.

"He's in unfamiliar territory, he's domesticated so he doesn't know how to feed himself."

Mr Coleman has taken to social media appealing for assistance from the community, which has attracted hundreds of shares and comments.

Originally published as Online hunt to find Cairns man's pet lizard

