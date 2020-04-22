Online playgroup offer for families in lockdown

COLLINSVILLE and Bowen's Play2Learn playgroup has a new way of educating and playing with children - by taking its weekly playgroup online.

Regional manager for North Queensland Shelley Joyce said Bowen and Collinsville had 74 children using their playgroups in the first three months of 2020, many taking up the new online version of the groups.

Mrs Joyce said Save the Children in Melbourne had reacted quickly to the social distancing laws and "worked hard" to roll out a plan to ensure access to the playgroups.

Save The Children's Play2Learn program is the largest Early Childhood Care and Development program in Australia and offers playgroups in remote and disadvantaged regions.

"It was a really big switch up moving everything to online delivery, the team in Melbourne worked really hard to roll things out quickly," Mrs Joyce said.

"All the workers rely heavily on face-to-face contact with families and the kids, so not to have that contact was a big change."

The Play2Learn Bowen and Collinsville program offered educational and physical development for children and support for parents which was particularly important in the current climate, said Mrs Joyce.

"It's so important that they keep seeing the people they are used to seeing, for the kids to see Miss Mel and Miss Jane singing their songs," she said.

"Most people know how important routine is for kids so we try to do the videos at the same time each day, that little bit of normalcy when nothing else is normal.

"Even though we couldn't keep doing what we usually do we wanted to make sure the support and the education is still there for them."

"The focus is just on families and we've had some really good feedback from them, it is hard when you're stuck at home with young kids and running out of things to do," she said.

Mrs Joyce said with families in lockdown for long periods of time it can be quite stressful to keep young children busy and educated.

Mrs Joyce said they were focusing on tailoring their videos and content to be specific to the families and children to make sure they are able to engage the kids as much as possible.

"The families are able to put in requests, so if they're child is going through a dinosaur we can incorporate dinosaurs to keep them engaged," she said.

"We are able to tailor the videos to what they are into or learning at the time. We are just trying to make it as personal as possible for the families."