Onlookers detain teen allegedly found rummaging in car

A CAR owner allegedly busted a teen rummaging around inside their vehicle while it was parked at a Bowen caravan park.

Bowen Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said a 19-year-old woman unlawfully entered the vehicle at Harbour Lights Caravan Park about 1am yesterday.

Members of the public caught the alleged offender and held her on the ground until police arrived.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said police spoke to the witnesses before taking the teen to the Bowen watch-house.

She was later charged with one count each of trespass and unlawful entry.

The Bowen woman was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on September 8.

More from Bowen police:

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly walked along a major Bowen road with a large kitchen knife.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said multiple officers rushed to the scene after a report was made about a man armed with a knife behaving erratically on Herbert St.

The 50-year-old man was reportedly drunk when he was found on the street, near Bowen Pools and Pumps, about noon yesterday.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said the man did not resist police and immediately dropped the knife before being taken into custody.

He was charged with possessing a knife in a public place and is scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on September 8.