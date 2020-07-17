‘Only Round 2’: Hawks won’t read into Saints clash

The Saints and Hawks have a long-running AFL Mackay rivalry. They meet at Great Barrier Reef Arena tomorrow for Round 2 of the 2020 Allied Pickfords Cup season.

THERE’S always that extra bit of feeling in the contest when traditional rivals Mackay City and North Mackay do battle.

But despite his side’s big opening round win and the Saints’ week one yips in front of goal, Hawks coach Brad Best is still playing it with a straight bat ahead of tomorrow’s big clash.

The Hawks looked the goods in a dominant 100-point win over Whitsunday last time out, while the Saints limped to a six-point result over Magpies.

But Best says North Mackay is still “the benchmark” side in the competition and, win lose or draw, the Hawks’ sole focus is to improve on last week’s performance.

“The pleasing thing (last week) is that we executed to our game plan. At this time of the season it’s not necessarily about wins and losses – it’s about sticking to the game plan and our execution was on point,” he said.

“Saints are the benchmark – there’s no secret about that – but it’s only Round 2.

We’re not putting any emphasis on that. This week it’s about executing to the game plan and making sure we're ticking those boxes.

“We like to think we’re on the way up, but no matter what we’ll still take a lot out of the game.”

Best welcomed a tough contest against the Saints, knowing the premiers will be out to prove a point after nearly being knocked off in week one.

But last week “is irrelevant”, he said.

The second meeting between the two proud clubs will be when Best reads into the result.

“I don’t think this is a ‘test’ so to speak for the season, it’s just going to be a hard fought match that will give the new guys at our football club an idea of our competition,” he said.

“I think the second time we play them will be the test of where we’re at as a football club.

“When it gets to Rounds 8, 9, 10 – that’s probably when (form) starts to count.”

AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup Round 2

Saturday, July 18

Bakers Creek Tigers v Mackay Magpies, 3pm at Etwell Park

Mackay City Hawks v North Mackay Saints, 3pm at Harrup Park

Eastern Swans v Whitsunday Sea Eagles, 3pm at Rogers Oval