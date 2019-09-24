Only way is up: Sea Eagles' plan to relive glory

Whitsunday Sea Eagles' Aaron Thompson has played through the highs and the lows of the senior side.

LOOKING at the results, it could be described as a dismal season, but the Whitsunday Sea Eagles remain focused on the bigger picture.

After losing 19 from their 2018 premiership side, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles were unmistakably a different team this year, leaving the seniors at the bottom of the ladder come season's end.

Despite the results, club president Chris Morrison has remained optimistic, pointing out the calibre of talent building in Under 17s.

The 2019 premiers had 15 of their players represent the Sea Eagles in the senior grade this year.

"These opportunities are great for Under-17 players' development and will help a number of them to transition them into full-time senior football next year,” he said.

"They are a very talented group and if we keep the bulk of them around the club, we should see a much more competitive side next year.”

Under-17 player Lachlan Draper had a stellar season this year in both a personal and team capacity, as he looks ahead to a run as an official Sea Eagle senior next year.

Regularly playing in the top grade this year, the experience proved valuable for Draper, winning both the AFL Mackay and Whitsunday Sea Eagles best and fairest for the Under-17s.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles Under 17 talent Lachlan Draper will be moving up into the senior side next year. Contributed

The youngster credits his season's success to the club who's backed his progress, noting how his time spent playing senior football has assisted his development on the field.

"The higher quality of football played in the seniors, the different people to look up to and the different team environment have all been a part of my progression this year,” Draper said.

"My skills continued to improve from the faster moving game where you have to learn to think and act quicker.”

A premiership in the Under-17s and a grand final appearance in the Under-14s, the Sea Eagles were well represented come the pointy end of the season, which Morrison said he hopes if a sign of good things to come.

"For me, the highlight of the season was having the opportunity to play alongside so many of our very talented juniors, and the help them take the next step into senior football,” Morrison said.

"Next year I hope we can continue to build on what we've achieved both on and off the field this season - we are building a great group of players across all grades and the families are becoming more involved, which is exactly what this club needs going forward.”

