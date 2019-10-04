Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Smarter Shopping

Christmas product every Ooshie-lover will want

4th Oct 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

They were the cute collectables we all went mad for when Woolies released a range of Lion King Ooshies earlier this year.

Customers clamoured to get their hands on the miniature Lion King characters, giving Woolworths a healthy profit boost.

Now the people at Ooshies are capitalising on the craze, offering advent calendars in Disney and DC Comics.

The Disney calendar includes 24 characters including Anna from Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Belle from Beauty and The Beast, while the DC version has Wonder Woman, Batman and The Joker.

But don't expect the calendars to come cheap. Available on Amazon, both are marked at more than $100.

READ MORE:

SUPERMARKET STAFF CRACKDOWN ON COLLECTABLE CHEATS

WHY COLLECTABLES CRAZE WON'T STOP

WOOLIES POSTS PROFIT JUMP AFTER LION KING PROMO

lion king ooshies shopping woolworths

Top Stories

    Figures show how crucial sugar industry is for region

    premium_icon Figures show how crucial sugar industry is for region

    News Economic effects of industry in regional communities backed up by new research.

    'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

    premium_icon 'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

    Crime Drink-driver was already required to drive with an interlock device.

    NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    premium_icon NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    Crime She has been charges as part of police op targeting dial-a-dealer.

    Race against time to contain crazy infestation

    premium_icon Race against time to contain crazy infestation

    Environment Battle to reclaim 35 hectares of the Whitsundays and the campaign to protect...