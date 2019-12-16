OP success: Results are in for Whitsunday students

Lachlan Jensen, 17, from Proserpine State High School, said he was "pretty happy" with his OP1, seen here on a screenshot from the website (formal certificates arrive in the mail from next week).

THE wait is over for Whitsundays Year 12 graduates who received their final results on Saturday.

While formal certificates arrive in the mail from next week, graduates can view their Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) results and Overall Position (OP) score online.

Proserpine State High School achieved 100 per cent Queensland Certificate of Education attainment, and four students achieved an OP1 or an OP2.

Lachlan Jensen and Cody Stevens achieved an OP1, while Warwick Watts and Alicia Adam achieved an OP2.

Lachlan Jensen, 17, said he was “pretty happy” with the result but was still digesting the news.

“I was expecting a result more like in the fives, so it was a surprise – a happy surprise,” Lachlan, who has done all his schooling in Proserpine, said.

Lachlan’s first college choice is a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, at the University of Queensland, and his second choice is a Bachelor Degree in science, at the Queensland University of Technology.

“We will see what January brings,” he said. “I only need a seven for engineering, so I should be OK.”

Lachlan will celebrate the good news with a few days on Hamilton Island after Christmas.

St Catherine’s Catholic College deputy principal curriculum Phil McIntosh said it was a small cohort this year, with 16 Year 12 students graduating and 12 of those going for an OP and four choosing alternative pathways.

“Twelve of the 16 students went for an OP with 100 per cent of those students achieving an OP of between one and 15, so that was very pleasing,” he said.

“We were very pleased about that and we got a few in the single figures, which I was pleased about as well – Ryan Stevens was the best in the school with an OP score of five and we had some sixes, sevens and eights as well.

“The students performed pretty much as expected – their results backed up the results they got in their classes, no surprises there. As a group they’ve done quite well.”

Mr McIntosh said the students would find out about their university choices around mid-January.

“When they do the next round of offers, I’m anticipating they will all get an offer, which will be great, and I’m pretty sure most of them will get their first offer as well. Overall, I’m really pleased with the group.”

This year is the last time students will receive an OP score as Queensland moves to the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), to align with every other state and territory.

Minister for Education Grace Grace congratulated the class of 2019 on their hard work, with 93 per cent of students achieving a QCE.

“The class of 2019 certainly sent the old system out with a bang, with 18,429 students receiving an OP result,” she said.

“It is the end of an era for the OP model. Our graduates were Queensland’s foundation Prep students, in 2007, and the last cohort to receive an OP rank for tertiary entrance.

“From next year, eligible students will receive an ATAR, which will ensure results are as inclusive and fair for students as possible.”

No one was available for comment at Whitsunday Christian College by the time of publication.