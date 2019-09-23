OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

AIRPORTS buzz to a different tune to the rest of the world, and some are slicker than others.

They're often jam packed with people, rushing to and from flights - it's rare to experience them after the last plane has left the runway.

The Whitsundays has long been regarded the shining jewel in Queensland's tourism crown, and now the region has an airport worthy of diamond status to match this widely held belief.

On Friday, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and councillors joined Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and key stakeholders to officially open the $15million Whitsunday Coast Airport terminal.

The terminal was quiet as guests trickled in wearing their finest cocktail garb to celebrate the swish new terminal, sipping on premium fizz, and nibbling on delicious canapes.

Aunty Sue West welcomed attendees to country, followed by speeches from Cr Willcox and Ms Trad.

People looked all around, and admired the new terminal, now complete with commercial facilities that have undergone a serious facelift, that will be able to cope with the expected passenger growth.

In the 12 months to

August 2019, the airport has seen 430,000 passengers through the terminal, with numbers down slightly from the corresponding 12 months.

Whitsunday Regional Council airports and major infrastructure general manager Brian Joiner said this wasn't a reflection of the airport or the region itself, as the past 12 months had been difficult Australia-wide.

"Domestic traveller numbers have reduced everywhere, however, the fact that we are predicting growth is a sign that our region is holding up well, compared to others,” he said.

Mr Joiner said another factor contributing to the slightly lower numbers was the completion of cyclone reconstruction work.

ByAugust 2020, Mr Joiner expects about 450,000 passengers through the newly upgraded airport.

Mr Joiner added there had been an increase in reef tourist flights, with about 35,000 passengers this year, with these numbers excluded from the above numbers. The grand opening coincided with the launch of Tourism Whitsunday's new brand, "The Whitsundays, heart of the Great Barrier Reef” with Ms Trad saying she didn't realise the region was the heart of "so many things”.